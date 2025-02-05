‘Mistaken Identity?’ Kerala family beaten by police, sparks outrage; probe initiated

Three family members were injured after allegedly being assaulted by police outside a bar in the early hours of Wednesday, with the incident being attributed to ‘mistaken identity,’ sparking widespread outrage among the public. Three injured after alleged police assault outside bar, sparks outrage. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A patrol vehicle arrived at the bar after the manager reported a disturbance, with some people attempting to take control of the situation, PTI reported, quoting police sources.

The injured persons told reporters that the police allegedly beat everyone near the bar, including their family group whose vehicle was parked there.

Some members of the group, who had exited the vehicle, were allegedly attacked in an attempt to intimidate them. Three people, including a woman who slipped and fell while trying to escape the assault, were injured, the report added.

Political leaders, including CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham, condemned the police assault on the family and called for strict action against the officers involved.

Congress leader and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony criticised the rising lawlessness in the district, claiming that the police, unable to prevent crimes, were now becoming perpetrators themselves. He demanded immediate action against the erring officers.

Police sources confirmed that Pathanamthitta deputy superintendent of police S Nandakumar was gathering statements from both the officers involved and the injured people as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

“Let me complete the investigation and action will follow,” Nandakumar told reporters.

With PTI inputs