Mizo National Front’s support to NDA will be issue-based: Lalrosanga

Ruling MNF leader and the lone Lok Sabha MP from Mizoram C Lalrosanga Monday said he would give issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

According to a press statement issued by the Mizo National Front (MNF) Lalrosanga will, however, strongly oppose the government on any issue detrimental to the interests of Mizoram and the integrity of the country.

Lalrosanga said he would support the Narendra Modi government on issues which are good for the country in general and for the Mizo people in particular.

“However, I will oppose the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail if the central government continues to strive for its legislation without giving necessary exemption to Mizoram and the north-eastern states,” he told party workers.

Legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill was the main plank of the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress combine which had fielded Independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar against Lalrosanga.

While the MNF and Lalrosanga said the ruling party was also against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the opposition had demanded that the MNF should snap ties with the NDA and North East Democratic Alliance if the former was serious about its objection to the proposed amendment. PTI HCV KK NSD NSD

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 19:02 IST