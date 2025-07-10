Mizoram: Boxing coach held for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls in Aizawl

Aizawl: A boxing coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting four minors during training sessions at the Ramhlun Sports Complex in Mizoram’s Aizawl, police said on Thursday. Family members of four sub-junior female boxers, who represented Mizoram at the National Boxing Championships recently held in Haryana’s Rohtak, had lodged a complaint. (Representative photo)

“The accused was produced before the court and is being held at Aizawl’s central jail,” a duty officer at Aizawl’s All Women police station said. The coach, Lalthlengliana, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Family members of four sub-junior female boxers, who represented Mizoram at the National Boxing Championships recently held in Haryana’s Rohtak, lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Aizawl on Tuesday. The coach was arrested hours later.

The complainants alleged that the coach sexually abused the girls during their training sessions at the Mizoram Boxing Association (MIZBA) boxing hall.

They also alleged that the coach continued to harass the girls at the national championship venue and tried to enter the girls’ bathroom while they were bathing.

“Lalthlengliana made inappropriate physical advances during training sessions at the MIZBA facility in Ramhlun Sports Complex, Aizawl; he even attempted to kiss them and touched them inappropriately before the team departed for Rohtak,” a complainant said.

“Law enforcement officials are investigating the case. The coach remains in police custody as statements are being recorded and evidence is being reviewed,” a police officer said.