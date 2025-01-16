Menu Explore
Mizoram police foil arms smuggling from Myanmar to Bangladesh, 5 arrested

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 16, 2025 12:54 PM IST

During the operation, authorities recovered 6 AK-47 rifles, 10,050 rounds of AK ammunition, and 13 magazines

Silchar: At least five suspected members, including a leader, of the Myanmar-based insurgent group Chin National Front (CNF), were arrested on Wednesday for illegally transporting weapons from across the border to Bangladesh through northeastern India, police said.

Mizoram Police raided areas on the outskirts of Saithah village, under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station in Mizoram’s Mamit district (File Photo)
Mizoram Police raided areas on the outskirts of Saithah village, under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station in Mizoram’s Mamit district (File Photo)

In a joint operation with an intelligence agency, Mizoram Police raided areas on the outskirts of Saithah village, under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station in Mizoram’s Mamit district. The raid targeted a deal between two major insurgent groups from Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to an officer.

During the operation, authorities recovered 6 AK-47 rifles, 10,050 rounds of AK ammunition, and 13 magazines.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the seized arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the CNF of Myanmar and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-P), an insurgent group active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh,” the officer said.

One of the arrested suspects is a prominent leader of the CNF, the officer added.

Also Read: Weapons, drugs trade flourish amid crackdowns in Gurugram

“This is one of the largest arms recoveries in Mizoram, sending a strong warning to illegal operators in the region. It also underscores the transnational nature of illegal arms trafficking and highlights ongoing threats to regional stability,” a Mizoram police officer said.

A case has been registered at West Phaileng Police Station in Mamit district, and investigations are ongoing. Efforts are being made to dismantle the arms smuggling network, police said.

