‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’, tweets Amit Shah

The National Press Day is observed annually on November 16 to mark the day when the Press Council of India was instituted in 1966.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Shah said that the Centre strongly opposes those who try to throttle the media.
Amit Shah said that the Centre strongly opposes those who try to throttle the media. (PTI Photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday tweeted his greetings on National Press Day and hailed media’s role during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is “committed” towards freedom of the Press, he said on Twitter, adding that it strongly opposes those who try to throttle the media.

Also Read: Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC

“Greetings on #NationalPressDay. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation. Modi govt is committed towards the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud Media’s remarkable role during Covid-19,” he tweeted.

The National Press Day is observed annually on November 16 to mark the day when the Press Council of India (PCI) was instituted in 1966. The day is the symbol of a free and responsible press in India and the PCI is a moral watchdog that ensures that journalists in the country remain unbiased and not driven by external factors.

Also Read: ‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted his wishes on the occasion and pointed out that media played an important role in strengthening democracy.

“My Greetings to all the media professionals on National Press Day. Media plays a key role in strengthening democracy and in informing & empowering the citizens. I laud the media persons for keeping the people informed continuously during the pandemic,” he tweeted.

