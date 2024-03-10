'Modi made of different…': PM slams Opposition in Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating several developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Sunday, took a swipe at the Opposition parties. The PM said that in the past, leaders would “disappear” after making hollow promises during elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI )

"People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people... When I analyse, I find announcements that were made 30-35 years ago. They used to put up a plaque before elections, and later, it would disappear...leaders would also vanish," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai (Modi is a human being made of different clay),” PM Modi said.

“The foundation stones we laid in 2019 were not for elections. You can see that we have inaugurated them too,” he added.

"Even (now) in 2024, nobody should see it (inauguration of projects and laying of foundation stones) through the glass of elections. This is the campaign of my journey for development. I am galloping to fulfil the vision of making India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, and making the country also gallop," he said.



Opposition leaders recently attacked the Prime Minister for his electoral promises on Friday, when he announced a reduction of ₹100 in the prices of domestic gas cylinders nationwide.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule labelled the announcement as a ‘jumla move,’ while Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale remarked that PM Modi's empowerment of 'Nari Shakti' was confined to election campaigns.

During his visit to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for numerous development projects, including 15 airports, with a combined value exceeding ₹34,700 crore. He was also joined by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders.

The Prime Minister inaugurated airports in Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh, as well as a new terminal at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

With inputs from ANI