Modi mourns legend cricketer Salim Durani's demise: 'He will surely be missed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of India's debonair cricketer Salim Durani who breathed his last on Sunday aged 88. Remembering his key contribution to India's rise in the cricketing world, the prime minister said Durani was an “institution in himself.” Salim Durani(ICC)

“Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also recalled Durani's strong association with his home state Gujarat.

“Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed,” he added.

Durani had been living with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Kabul-born Indian cricketer, who packed a punch with his bat, a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand. Known for his fine dressing style and swagger, Durani scored a century though and seven fifties in the 50 innings he played for the country, scoring 1,202 runs. The star cricketer also dabbled in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.

Durani was also India's first Arjuna Award winner in cricket.

Tributes poured in soon after his death was confirmed by people close to the family.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet: "Saddened by the news that cricket legend Salim Durani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he'd have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: "No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP"

