Modi’s leadership has given momentum to economy: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said policy paralysis never allows sustainable growth and Modi’s leadership has given a momentum to the economy.

“Decisive leadership gives real support and real momentum to the economy. This has been provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the world recognises that,” he said addressing the SKOCH summit here.

Javadekar added that people might not understand economics, but they believe that India will be able to achieve its goal of $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Emphasising that leadership has a crucial role to play in shaping up country’s economy, he said: “There will be challenges in economic conditions of the country, however, leaving aside the dogmas, the Modi government has the capability to take a strong leadership approach.”

It was this government that took a revolutionary step to introduce the country’s own taxation system in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST). “This has brought in transparency, made the tax compliance better, reduced corruption and hence slashed the rates. GST is the shining example of cooperative federalism,” he said.

