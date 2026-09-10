Modi-Xi bilateral meet set for Day 1 of BRICS Summit on Saturday

Xi Jinping's attendance at the 2026 BRICS Summit in Delhi will be his first visit to India in nearly seven years. The Chinese president's visit also comes as both Delhi and Beijing work towards renewing their ties after years of strain caused by border tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, September 12, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

How has the BRICS grouping evolved since its inception?

How has the BRICS grouping evolved since its inception?

What issues will be discussed during the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi?

What issues will be discussed during the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi?

Along with a bilateral with Xi, the prime minister will also meet with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.

Modi and Xi met in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2024, soon after the two sides reached an understanding on ending the military standoff on the LAC. The two leaders also held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin last August.

At the 2026 SCO Summit, the two leaders exchanged a brief word during the annual family photo in Bishkek.

Xi Jinping's India visit Last month, it was reported that the Chinese President was likely to come to New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. With this now confirmed, Xi is also expected to be accompanied by a large delegation.

This will also mark the first time that the Chinese President has travelled to India since October 2019, when he came to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu for the second informal summit with Modi.

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However, six months later, India-China relations hit a six-decade low over incursions by Chinese troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).