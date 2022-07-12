Home / India News / Mohd Zubair bail plea hearing in Delhi court postponed. 'Delay tactics' - lawyer
india news

Mohd Zubair bail plea hearing in Delhi court postponed. 'Delay tactics' - lawyer

Mohd Zubair bail plea came up for hearing at a Delhi court on Tuesday. 
Mohammed Zubair was arrested &nbsp;over a 2018 tweet. (PTI)
Mohammed Zubair was arrested  over a 2018 tweet. (PTI)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 10:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea hearing in a Delhi court has now been postponed for Thursday after a brief spell of arguments on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old journalist was arrested over a 2018 tweet by the Delhi Police last month for allegedly trying to incite communal tensions.

The postponement of the bail hearing comes ahead of a hearing in the Supreme Court on a plea filed by Zubair, challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to cancel an FIR against him.

As the hearing began on Tuesday, Vrinda Grover, Zubair's lawyer, argued that "no violence or riots have been caused in the last four years due to the tweet in question". "This image has been published repeatedly in 2018, in social and print media. Nothing happened. Hum 2018 se 2022 shantipurvak pohoch gaye (We have reached peacefully from 2018 to 2022)."

The 2018 tweet - posted by Zubair - had a reference to a 1983 Bollywood movie, starring Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval. Grover referred to the FIR that, she said, highlighted that "words and picture used by Zubair against a particular religious community were highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite feeling of hatred amongst people which can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquility."

"Thirty-four years later, the movie is being viewed, nothing has happened. It is still available. The State has the power to take down any tweet which may be objectionable. However, till date, the tweets are still there. There is malafide writ large."

As the hearing proceeded, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastav - representing the Delhi Police- sought time and asked for posting the matter two days later, citing non-availability.

However, Grover objecting to this, alleging delay tactics: "Yesterday itself the Supreme Court has given a ruling on the bail and the personal liberty. We should follow those. He can appear via video conferencing. This bail was filed. It's a man's liberty. Yesterday, the top court passed an order. They have to be enforced by law of the land. I've challenged the remand, notice has been issued by HC," she said.

Zubair was arrested on June 17 by the Delhi Police in the 2018 tweet case. He was produced in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a different complaint against him for allegedly calling controversial Hindu seers “hate mongers”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mohammed zubair delhi
mohammed zubair delhi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out