Mohun Bagan, East Bengal supporters join hands in protest

Football supporters of Kolkata giants and arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC on Sunday held a joint protest near the Salt Lake Stadium in the West Bengal capital against the grisly rape and murder of a junior doctor at a top government hospital earlier this month, even as the season’s first derby at the grounds was cancelled over security concerns. Football fans of two main club Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC stage protest near Salt lake Stadium over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Braving intermittent rains, over a hundred fans gathered outside the stadium with placards and posters, raising slogans demanding justice for the victim’s family. Supporters of Mohammedan SC, another major football club, also joined the protests later, people aware of the details said.

The crowd had gathered outside the stadium even as the Durand Cup between the two clubs was cancelled over concerns of law and order.

Some of the supporters were, however, detained after the protests spilled onto the busy EM Bypass and blocked traffic, prompting police to chase them with canes in hand. Authorities also imposed section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita from 4pm to 12am to “prevent disruption of peace”, the people cited above said.

“Certainly we demand punishment for all those involved in the savage assault and rape of the woman doctor who was on night duty at her workplace. She had to undergo unimaginable assault and was killed in the most brutal manner. I hope no other woman has to go through this ordeal,” Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose said.

“Before Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, we are Indians. Atrocity has happened against an Indian woman. We were protesting peacefully here. But the police started a lathi charge,” a protester said, seeking anonymity.

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey criticised the alleged police action on the protesters, saying: “The first derby match of the season was scheduled to be held today but was cancelled. Even if half the number of policemen deployed here to keep a check on the protesters were deputed to oversee the security during the match, it would have taken place. I believe that football is not involved in any politics, it is above all religion and caste.”

Police said there were intelligence inputs that attempts would be made to trigger violence during the match, because of which it was cancelled. “We had specific information that some groups and organisations would attempt to create disturbance in the stadium,” Bidhannagar deputy commissioner of police Aneesh Sarkar said, adding that 63,000 spectators were expected for the match.