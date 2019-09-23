‘Moments from Houston’: PM Modi posts photos, videos from ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event

india

After the well-attended ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tweeting pictures and videos of the programme at the US city in Texas reliving moments.

The Prime Minister has posted photographs with US President Donald Trump and of the largely Indian-American audience and videos of the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ diaspora outreach at one of the largest stadiums in America.

“Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory. I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora,” Modi posted.

The Prime Minister had tweeted his thanks to US President Donald Trump for his ‘respect towards India and the Indian diaspora’ after the US president attended the 50,000 strong rally along with Modi, making it the first event of its kind.

Modi posted four photographs with the US president on Twitter, saying his presence in Houston was “a watershed moment in India-USA ties”.

His address at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event was third major speech to the Indian-American community after he became the Prime Minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

