Monkeypox outbreak: Suspected case in Telangana tests negative

A man in Telangana suspected of carrying the monkeypox virus has tested negative, news agency ANI said Wednesday citing sources. The 40-year-old man from Kamareddy district had returned from a trip to Kuwait on July 6 and began to show symptoms on Sunday.

On July 23 he was admitted to a private hospital in the district after developing rashes. On noticing possible symptoms, he was then shifted to another hospital in the district. A sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune while the man was kept in an isolation ward.

India has so far reported four cases of the monkeypox virus - three in Kerala, and one in Delhi.

Airports across the country have been put on high alert and the government on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to review the situation. States were advised to direct hospitals to be on the lookout for symptomatic patients - especially travelling from affected countries.

On Tuesday a World Health Organization official flagged concerns about stigma and discrimination around monkeypox. Dr Rosamund Lewis, the global health body's technical lead on monkeypox, urged against this as it could affect the speed of response to future cases.

"At the moment the outbreak is still concentrated in groups of men who have sex with men in some countries, but that is not the case everywhere," Lewis said.

Currently, over 16,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in over 75 countries.

