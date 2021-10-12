Monsoon has started withdrawal from east India

Monsoon has withdrawn from entire Jharkhand, Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, and conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal apart from more parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and some parts of northeast India during the next 2 days, the weather department said.

A cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood persists. As per the latest analysis, under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman sea around October 13. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts as a well-marked low pressure area around October 15.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely with isolated thunderstorms packing wind speed of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days. Another cyclonic circulation is lying over east central Arabian Sea and It is very likely to persist during next 3 days and an east-west trough at lower levels is running from the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea to the east central Arabian Sea.

Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa during the next 3 days. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over southern peninsular India during the next 5 days.