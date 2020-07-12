e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Monsoon session of Parliament likely in August

Monsoon session of Parliament likely in August

The biggest challenge in front of the government is to decide how the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be conducted in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
To ensure social distancing measures are followed the government is also pondering to conduct the Lok Sabha proceedings from the Central Hall while the proceedings of the Upper House can go on from the Lok Sabha hall.
To ensure social distancing measures are followed the government is also pondering to conduct the Lok Sabha proceedings from the Central Hall while the proceedings of the Upper House can go on from the Lok Sabha hall. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

With Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi confirming on Sunday that the monsoon session of Parliament will be held, talks are underway over various options to conduct the proceedings.

Sources in Parliament told ANI that the monsoon session might begin from either the second or the third week of August.

The biggest challenge in front of the government is to decide how the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be conducted in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Although the final decision over the functioning of both the Houses will be taken only after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), the biggest issue is over the seating arrangements of the members, with social distancing measures being followed.

For seating the MPs, the halls of both the Houses apart from Central Hall and GMC Balayogi hall are also being considered.

The MPs are also being asked to give their opinions on the available options and suggest ideas of their own through the Secretariats of both the lower and the upper House. Apart from this, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman are also holding talks with lawmakers over the same.

Sources also said that holding a virtual session of Parliament is also being considered as an option, the government also has the option to begin the proceedings with some MPs present physically, while others participate through video conferencing.

Further, to ensure social distancing measures are followed the government is also pondering to conduct the Lok Sabha proceedings from the Central Hall while the proceedings of the Upper House can go on from the Lok Sabha hall.

tags
top news
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
LIVE: Maharashtra Governor tests negative for Covid-19
LIVE: Maharashtra Governor tests negative for Covid-19
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In