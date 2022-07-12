Gujarat rains: Rajkot, Ahmedabad inundated; locals urged to stay alert | Video

Torrential rain continued to pour in several parts of Gujarat on Tuesday leading to flood-like situation in many places. In Rajkot district, roads are completely inundated. Even the footpath and dividers are submerged in water, making it nearly impossible for people to step out for basic necessities. Two disaster response teams (NDRF) have been deployed in Rajkot, where one person died due to a rain-related incident, the collector informed news agency ANI. There were seven rain-related deaths across the state in the last 24 hours.

Click here for Monsoon LIVE updates

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy rain causes a flood-like situation in Rajkot. Residents living in the lower reaches have been asked to remain alert. pic.twitter.com/TBg5SFG3Jm — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

In Navsari – the ninth-biggest city in Gujarat – more than 1,700 people have shifted to shelters after water gushed into their houses. Collector Amit Yadav has appealed to the residents of the city to stay put until the water recedes.

Smart city Ahmedabad has also been waterlogged, with several underpasses submerged due to the incessant downpour.

Gujarat | Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad (11.07) pic.twitter.com/hzENXGv0Zl — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

More than 10 districts are on ‘red’ alert in the western state. These include Kutch, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Nashik, Palghar and Navsari. Whereas the districts of Juangad, Probandhar, Bhavnagar and Vadodara are on ‘orange’ alert. The coastal districts of Junagad and Gir somnath will be on ‘red’ alert till Thursday. The intensity of the rainfall is expected to reduce after July 15, the weather department said.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state disaster management minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON