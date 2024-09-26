Monsoon withdrawal delayed due to cyclonic circulation over west, central India

Monsoon remains active over central and western parts of the country due to cyclonic circulation that has caused heavy rainfall in the region. Since June 1, there is 5% excess rainfall with 4% excess over northwest India. (PTI file photo)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, monsoon had withdrawn from parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday but now the withdrawal is expected to slow down.

“Monsoon is very active now because of a cyclonic circulation. It’s a very largescale system stretching from east to west over central India. There is already very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over west India. Heavy rain may continue till September 28 at least. There will be no progress in withdrawal of monsoon until this system weakens. Also, we have to see if more monsoonal systems are developing,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

In the next 2-3 days, there will be enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is likely over Western Himalayan region, central, east and northeast India, IMD has warned.

There will also be isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Friday.

Monsoon normally starts withdrawing on September 17 and withdraws completely from the country on October 15.

There is a cyclonic circulation over north Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric level. A trough is running from the cyclonic circulation over north Madhya Maharashtra to north Bangladesh extending upto middle tropospheric level.

Since June 1, there is 5% excess rainfall with 4% excess over northwest India; 16% excess over central India; 16% excess over south peninsula; 17% deficiency over east and northeast India.