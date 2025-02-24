Months after RG Kar case, West Bengal CM Mamata hikes doctors' salaries, asks male medics to protect female colleagues

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a salary hike for state government doctors and health staff on Monday, a decision that comes six months after the rape and murder case at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, which had sparked nationwide outrage. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged male doctors to ensure the safety of their female colleagues(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

While addressing the 'Chikitsar Arek Naam Seva' programme, Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, where a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9, 2024.

Mamata Banerjee also urged male doctors to ensure the safety of their female colleagues, saying that both work together at the grassroots level.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I have walked on the streets after this incident, and the state government has passed the Aparajita Bill. We want proper punishment for the culprits. So that such incidents are not repeated I give the responsibility to my brothers. You protect our sisters. Today, men and women are practising together, and they are at the grassroots level.”

Speaking about the healthcare sector, Banerjee highlighted her decision to personally oversee the health ministry. "I kept the Health Ministry with me since it is very vast, and its development is not possible for a state minister. Today, there are a lot of fake medicines and fake propaganda through social media. In government hospitals, facilities have been started to provide treatment free of cost. We emphasised expanding the gates of the hospital and to provide night shelters," she said..

Here’s how much WB doctors will earn now

The chief minister announced a ₹10,000 hike in stipends for interns, house staff, and postgraduate trainees. She also declared a ₹15,000 salary increase for senior resident doctors across all levels.

Diploma-holding senior resident doctors will now earn ₹ 80,000, up from ₹ 65,000.

80,000, up from 65,000. Postgraduate senior resident doctors' salaries have been raised to ₹ 85,000 from ₹ 70,000.

85,000 from 70,000. Post-doctorate senior doctors, who previously earned ₹ 75,000, will now receive ₹ 1 lakh.

75,000, will now receive 1 lakh. Highlighting the role of doctors, she said, "Doctors will be required to provide a minimum of 8 hours of service in government hospitals. Doctors have made a huge contribution to the success of Swasthya Sathi."

She also talked about improvements in Bengal's healthcare infrastructure:

Government hospitals now have 40,000 additional beds.

The number of doctors has seen a significant rise.

Over 25,000 new nurses have been recruited.

Urging better management of patient referrals, she said, "I tell the district hospitals not to refer patients suddenly. It becomes difficult to manage in Kolkata."

Mamata Banerjee seeks strict measures against RG Kar incident perpetrators

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday referred to the murdered woman doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as her “sister” and extended her condolences to the victim’s parents.

She also called for strict punishment for those responsible for the crime.

Speaking at a special gathering of senior and junior doctors, Banerjee stressed her government’s commitment to ensuring justice. She also highlighted the introduction of the Aparajita Bill, which proposes capital punishment for rape convicts.

"I extend my condolences to the family of the sister who was killed in RG Kar hospital. We demand proper punishment in this case," Banerjee said.

She also addressed concerns over hospital security, stressing the need for stricter measures.

The chief minister said, "Ex-servicemen should be appointed for hospital security. The police also need to increase surveillance. The police should expand the use of mobile vans. Cyber crimes are happening often these days, and to prevent such crimes, the police need to be given cyber training. Watch towers should be installed at every corner of the streets. If necessary, funds should be used from the MP-MLA funds to build watch towers."

The incident, which took place on August 9 last year, involved the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at the state-run hospital in Kolkata, leading to widespread national outrage.

Last month, a Kolkata court sentenced 34-year-old Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment until death for the crime. Roy was found guilty under Sections 66 (rape), 64 (causing injury resulting in death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

