More than 96% of prisoners pass UP Board Class 12 exams

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2025 07:00 PM IST

The UP Board's list indicates that 94 prisoners from 32 jails across UP appeared in the Intermediate examination, with 91 of them passing

In an impressive result, 91 out of 94 prisoners who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's Class 12 examination from different jails across the state have passed the examination.

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 exams were cleared by 91 out of 94 prisoners who appeared for it.(Pexel)
Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 exams were cleared by 91 out of 94 prisoners who appeared for it.(Pexel)

According to the information revealed in the list released by the UP Board on Friday, the Agra jail saw the highest participation with 17 prisoners appearing for the Intermediate (Class 12) exams and all of them clearing it.

Similarly, all eight prisoners from the Lucknow jail who took the examination passed. Besides, all five prisoners from Rampur and all nine from Bareilly achieved success in the Intermediate exams.

The UP Board's list indicates that 94 prisoners from 32 jails across UP appeared in the Intermediate examination, with 91 of them passing, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.81 per cent for the incarcerated candidates at this level.

However, the performance of prisoners in the High School examination was comparatively lower. While all 10 prisoners from Ghaziabad and all 10 from Varanasi jails passed the High School exams, only 16 out of 21 prisoners from Agra and nine out of 13 from Bareilly were successful.

Overall, 105 prisoners from 32 jails appeared in the High School examination, with 91 of them passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 86.67 per cent for prisoners at the High School level.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
