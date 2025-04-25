Menu Explore
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025 on HT Portal: Check marks here after 12:30 pm

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2025 11:44 AM IST

UP Board Results 2025: Hindustan Times will also host the UP board results. Students can pre register for UP board results on the HT Portal.

UP Board Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP board Class 10th and 12th results today, April 25. The results announcement is scheduled for 12:30 pm. After that, students can check their results on the following websites-

Education News
Education News

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in and

results.digilocker.gov.in.

UP board result 2025 live updates

Hindustan Times will also host the UP board results. Students can pre register for UP board results on the HT Portal. As soon as the result is available, an alert will be sent to the registered email addresses and phone numbers.

Register for UP board results on HT Portal

The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj.

Check live updates on UP board 10th result 2025 here

Catch UP board 12th result 2025 live updates here.

UPMSP conducted the board exams for 54,37,233 registered students this year. The exams were held at 8140 centres from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

The board evaluated answer sheets between March 19 and April 2, 2025 at 261 centres across the state.

How to check UP board results on HT Portal?

After the result announcement, follow these steps to check marks on the HT Portal-

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/up-board-result

Open the 10th or 12th results link, as required

Enter your login credentials and submit

Check and download the result.

This year, UPMSP will provide digital marks sheets to students. They don't need to collect the document from their schools. To download the marksheet, Class 10 students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on. Class 12 students will have to provide their roll number and their mother’s name to access their digital marksheets.

Students who are not happy with the marks awarded to them will have the option to apply for scrutiny of their results. Those who want to improve their marks and those who fail in the exam will have the chance to appear for UP board improvement/compartment examinations. Details about scrutiny, improvement/compartment examinations will be shared after the result announcement.

Students who are not happy with the marks awarded to them will have the option to apply for scrutiny of their results. Those who want to improve their marks and those who fail in the exam will have the chance to appear for UP board improvement/compartment examinations. Details about scrutiny, improvement/compartment examinations will be shared after the result announcement.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025 on HT Portal: Check marks here after 12:30 pm
Exam and College Guide
