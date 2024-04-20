‘More than half of the INDI Alliance is out on bail,’ claims BJP leader Piyush Goyal

Union minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat Piyush Goyal has taken a jibe at the INDIA bloc, saying that they are drenched in corruption and more than half of their members are out on bail. Union Commerce and Industry Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) North Mumbai candidate Piyush Goyal(ANI)

"The Opposition is so disappointed that they have started talking about dividing the country and saving the corrupt. The Opposition has become so weak that they are not able to see how the future of the country can progress... They are creating controversies. By spreading falsehood among the people, they are damaging their credibility. They are drenched in corruption.. More than half of the INDI Alliance is out on bail. The Opposition has to make a new strategy focusing nationalism and public welfare...," said Goyal, as quoted by news agency ANI.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Goyal further warned that wrongdoers will be caught eventually as the grip of law is very strong. "The grip of law is so strong that anyone who does anything wrong will be caught. They should have thought about this when they were doing corruption... They have to answer to the law and people of the country...," he said.

ALSO READ| 'LS polls not about family… but a battle between PM & Rahul Gandhi': Ajit Pawar

In Maharashtra, INDIA bloc parties have formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress party and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP). As per the seat-sharing agreement among the three MVA parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10.

On Saturday, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hit out at PM Narendra Modi, calling him "Prime Minister of BJP".

“I was listening to Narendra Modi’s speech before I came here (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The prime minister belongs to the entire country. If we listen to Modi’s speeches, it seems he is the prime minister of BJP and not the country,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, voting took place on Saturday in five Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, in the first phase of the polls. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting in the remaining seats will be held in subsequent phases of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The results will be declared on June 4.