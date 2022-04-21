Morning brief: Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani; to be taken to Guwahati

The Assam police on Wednesday arrested Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat, his team announced on social media. According to a post on Instagram, Mevani was arrested from Palanpur circuit house and was taken to Ahmedabad last night. From there, he will be taken to Guwahati via flight. Read more…

UK PM Johnson signals visa flexibility with India: ‘always been in favour of…’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled that he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for a free-trade deal after Britain's exit from the European Union, reported Reuters. Read more…

'Can’t believe you retired before me': Chris Gayle, Sachin Tendulkar react on Kieron Pollard's shocking announcement

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday evening. The 34-year-old released a public statement confirming the same on Instagram, after which many fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the cricketer. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Here's what it means

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child earlier this year via surrogacy. As a new report, their child was born on January 15 at a San Diego hospital. Read more…

Kajal Aggarwal pens emotional note on giving birth to Neil, says 'postpartum isn't glamorous but it can be beautiful'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed their baby boy, Neil, on April 19, Tuesday. Her sister, Nisha Aggarwal, had announced the news on social media. And today, Kajal has taken to Instagram to pen an emotional note on the whole experience and talk about postpartum. Read more…