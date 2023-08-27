Morning brief: Boy found hanging at Assam BJP MP's house; probe begins, and all the latest news

Assam: Boy, 10, found hanging at BJP MP's Silchar residence; police begin probe The body of a 10-year-old boy was found hanging at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajdeep Roy's residence in Assam's Silchar on Saturday evening, the police said. The body was recovered by the police and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem…read more. BJP Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy.

Madurai train tragedy: Survivors recall cries for help after gas cylinder explosion

Sudden cries for help and people screaming “fire, fire”: this is how Alka Prajapati remembers waking up before escaping the burning train coach that claimed the lives of nine people. Prajapati was among the 63 people who were in a chartered train coach parked at the Madurai…read more.

Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill who killed Osama bin Laden arrested in Texas, faces multiple charges

Robert J. O’Neill, who is believed to have killed Osama bin Laden, has been arrested in Texas. The 47-year-old former Navy SEAL reportedly faces Class A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour charge of public intoxication…read more.

Watch: How Rohit Sharma is preparing for Shaheen Afridi challenge ahead of Pakistan clash in Asia Cup

In less than a week, world cricket will be served with one of the two guaranteed blockbuster India-Pakistan clashes, the first being in the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. And the biggest talking point of the clash will be the battle between India's top…read more.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 16: Sunny Deol film witnesses jump on third Saturday, mints over ₹ 12.5 cr in India

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has witnessed a jump in box office collection on its third Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted nearly ₹13 crore on day 16 of its release. Produced by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead….read more.

Hepatitis B and C viruses can lead to liver cancer. Health experts reveal how

Hepatitis is inflammation of liver and viruses that cause infections and swelling of the liver are termed as hepatitis viruses, which are 5 main ones - Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses where hepatitis A and E viruses cause short lasting liver infections and are often self-limiting in nature…read more.

