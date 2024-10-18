Morning brief: Canada's oppn party leader calls Nijjar foreign terrorist; actor Darshan moves HC for bail, and more

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, stated on Thursday that allegations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Liberal government regarding Indian diplomats engaging in criminal activities on Canadian soil are serious and need decisive action. However, he emphasized that no solid evidence has been provided by the Canadian government to support these claims. Bernier further criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting that he may be using this crisis to distract from other controversies facing his administration. The situation continues to generate significant political debate as calls for transparency grow. Dig Deeper Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticised by the opposition party leader for making claims about Nijjar's death(AP)

Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa filed a new bail plea with the Karnataka high court on Thursday, following the rejection of his previous petition by a Bengaluru sessions court on October 14. He and actress Pavithra Gowda face serious charges related to the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. Darshan's latest plea requests an expedited hearing. His earlier application, submitted three weeks prior, was dismissed by the 57th CCH Court, which also denied Gowda's request during the same session. The case continues to attract significant attention as it unfolds in the legal arena.

The Latest News

Karwa Chauth 2024: Essential foods for breaking the fast

Record label axed Liam Payne days before he died; 'Envious' singer 'struggled' to replicate 1D fame as a solo artist

India News

Nawaz Sharif after S Jaishankar's visit: 'India and Pakistan should bury the past'

Salman Khan gets death threat: 'Pay ₹5 crore…worse than Baba Siddique'. Mumbai Police begins probe

Global Matters

Who was Yahya Sinwar, the 'Butcher of Khan Younis'?

Ex-Indian spy charged by US in alleged Sikh murder conspiracy: Report

Entertainment Focus

Following the shocking death of One Direction singer Liam Payne in Argentina, former bandmate Zayn Malik paid tribute to him on Instagram. Zayn shared a heartfelt note and a nostalgic photo of them from their touring days, depicting the close bond they shared. In his emotional message, Zayn expressed his sorrow and longing for more conversations, stating, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me." His tribute captures the deep friendship they had and the impact of Liam's untimely passing on those who knew him.

Sports Goings

On Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand, Team India faced a disastrous batting performance, collapsing for just 46 runs. The team experienced a significant shake-up as Shubman Gill was sidelined due to injury. Virat Kohli moved up to bat at No. 3, while Sarfaraz Khan took Kohli's usual position at No. 4. Unfortunately, the strategy backfired, as both Kohli and Sarfaraz were dismissed for ducks. This shocking outing left the team in a precarious position, highlighting the challenges they faced against a formidable New Zealand bowling attack.

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the Max Factor India launch event in Mumbai, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. She first wowed in a chic powder blue power suit before transitioning to a glamorous mini dress that shimmered brilliantly. Her looks highlighted her ability to effortlessly command attention, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon. Always turning heads, Priyanka proved once again why she's regarded as a true star.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)