Morning brief: Centre to send reps to nine countries to discuss wheat exports, and all the latest news

Centre to send reps to 9 countries to discuss wheat exports

The Centre plans to send delegations to Morocco, Tunisia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Algeria, and Lebanon to discuss wheat exports. Read more…

'We direct..': How SC granted visa relief to blacklisted Tablighi Jamaat members

Supreme Court has allowed the foreigners blacklisted by India for participating in the Talbligh Jamaat activities a fresh chance to apply for visa and directed the Centre to consider their applications uninfluenced by the blacklisting orders. Watch the video

‘It’s not about a player': MS Dhoni opens up on Ravindra Jadeja missing out last part of IPL 2022

Reacting to Ravindra Jadeja's absence for the final three matches of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 due to an injury, captain MS Dhoni said it is hard to replace someone like Jadeja as he allows the team management to play different combinations based on situations. Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of this IPL with a rib injury. CSK made the official announcement on Wednesday. Read more…

Deepika Padukone serves 'some Yoga Flex' as she practices different asanas in new pics: Ranveer Singh is impressed

Actor Deepika Padukone loves working out while including various forms of exercise in her routine. The Piku actor, who recently became the first Indian Indian brand ambassador of luxury label Louis Vuitton, does Pilates, strength training and cardio. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra tries to educate Westerners about India, says mom Madhu Chopra: ‘They think we only have snake charmers’

You can take the desi girl out of India but not India out of the desi girl, it seems. Priyanka Chopra currently spends the majority of her time in the US but she maintains ties to her Indian roots. The actor makes it a point to mark any happy occasion in the US with a traditional Hindu puja and rituals. Read more…