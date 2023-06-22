Morning brief: Centre to take over Ambedkar museum in London; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Centre to take over Ambedkar Museum in London.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has written to Maharashtra government, seeking to take over the Ambedkar Museum in London, and convert it into an autonomous unit. Read more

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers amid PM Modi's visit

The Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States, using this week's state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the country, according to three people familiar with the matter. Read more

The Night Manager creator Sandeep Modi reveals how Tom Hiddleston reacted to show, wanted to talk to Aditya Roy Kapur

The second and final part of the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. Ahead of the much-awaited release, director Sandeep Modi sat down with Hindustan Times to take a deep dive into the challenges of creating an adaptation. Read more

'Was a red card but Pakistan players pushed him': India coach opens up on Stimac sending off, headbutt incident at SAFF

Matches between India and Pakistan are always high voltage encounters regardless of the sport and this was true in the case of the football match the two sides played in the 2023 SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Read more

Deepika Padukone successfully nails the Extended Puppy Pose in her World Yoga Day post. Here's why you should try it

Bollywood actors marked International Yoga Day by sharing pictures and videos of themselves practising various yoga asanas. From Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan and her family, Saif Ali Khan and his son Jeh, Alaya F, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Hina Khan, and more stars marked the Yoga Day and shared snippets of themselves doing yoga. Read more

