Morning brief: Chidambaram says BJP's spin on 2,000 notes 'demolished', and all the latest news

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (File)

'Who kept ₹ 2,000 and used them?': Chidambaram says BJP's spin demolished

As the State Bank of India clarified that no ID proof and forms will be required to exchange ₹2,000 notes, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday asked how the withdrawal of the ₹2,000 notes from circulation then help unearth 'black money'. Read more

Video: Europe's most active volcano- Etna- erupts, spews ash on Catania

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted on Sunday, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city. The eruption forced in the suspension of flights at Sicily’s airport. Read more

Watch: Kohli throws bottle, kicks turf in disgust; Siraj motionless on ground as Gill crushes RCB's IPL Playoffs dream

Sixteen years, and still no Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Such has been the fate of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Even though each year, as the team and its fanbase gears up for a fresh IPL season with rejuvenated hope and belief, end result lets down the famous 'Ee Sala Cup Naamde' (This time the Cup) chants. Read more

BTS' V arrives in Cannes: Kim Taehyung to attend 2023 Cannes Film Festival, shares first pics from the French Riviera

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, will attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The singer from the South Korean mega-group - possibly the biggest boy band in the world - will walk the prestigious red carpet for the French luxury ready-to-wear label Celine. Read more

Priyanshu Painyuli on delay in Pippa's release: 'Its cooking right now, is a difficult film'

Priyanshu Painyuli has grown up in a defence background and is finally playing characters he knows closely. He recently played a cop in the suspense thriller U-Turn and is looking forward to the much-anticipated war film Pippa. Read more

