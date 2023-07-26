Morning brief: How Opposition alliance INDIA decided on no-confidence motion; and all the latest news

How INDIA decided on no-confidence motion against govt On Monday evening, a senior INDIA alliance leader tossed the idea to bring a no-confidence motion against the government to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, people aware of the matter told HT. When the Opposition leaders met on Tuesday at 10am at his office, Kharge announced the proposal and sought the opinion of all leaders after disposing of the remaining agenda. The notice for the no-confidence motion will be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday before 10am. The INDIA parties will meet again on Wednesday to collect signatures of the MPs for the notice. Read Here. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with Opposition MPs continues the protest at the Parliament premises over his suspension for the current Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Russian fighter jets damage US drone over Syria: Report

A Russian aircraft fired flares at the US drone over Syria and damaged its propeller, America's military said on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, the head of US Air Forces Central, in a statement, revealed that on Sunday, the Russian fighter aircraft flew dangerously close to a US MQ-9 drone on a defeat-ISIS mission, harassing it and deploying flares from a position directly overhead, with only a few metres of separation between aircraft. Read Here.

India vs Pakistan clash at 2023 World Cup likely to be rescheduled over major 'security' hassle in Ahmedabad: Report

Team India is scheduled to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the marquee ODI World Cup later this year. The schedule may have already been finalised and made public last month by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but there could be a massive tweak in the date for one of the most iconic clash in the tournament this year. According to a report by Indian Express, the date for the India vs Pakistan clash could be changed as October 15 marks the first day of ‘Navratri’, a festival celebrated with night-long Garba dance, particularly in the state of Gujarat. Read Here.

Jaya Bachchan scolds paparazzi at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: 'I'm not deaf, chillao mat'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan got upset with the paparazzi at the screening of her upcoming romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai. Several videos of the actor getting angry at paparazzi on Tuesday night have emerged. Read Here.

Kiara Advani brings Desi Barbie magic to Falguni Shane Peacock India Couture Week show as showstopper. All pics, videos

The FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW) kickstarted last night with the opening show by Falguni Shane Peacock. Kiara Advani turned showstopper for the designer who displayed their latest collection at the fashion extravaganza. While models displayed beauteous traditional wear from Falguni Shane Peacock's new line, Kiara brought Desi Barbie magic to the ramp in a hot pink-coloured bralette and modern lehenga skirt set. Scroll through to see what Kiara donned for her ramp walk. Read Here.

Five spices you can grow in your home garden

You can easily prow spices in your garden and add them foods and drinks any time. Here are some of them. See Here.

