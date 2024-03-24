 Morning brief: Indian Navy chief speaks on situation in Red Sea, AAP to set up office for Kejriwal in prison; more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Morning brief: Indian Navy chief speaks on situation in Red Sea, AAP to set up office for Kejriwal in prison; more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 09:30 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Not a single Indian-flagged vessel has been targeted in and around Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have mostly attacked ships linked to Israel and western nations after tensions escalated in the region following the Israel-Hamas conflict that began on October 7, 2023, but the situation in the western Indian Ocean is volatile and the Indian Navy will remain deployed there till normalcy returns, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday. “None of our Indian vessels have been targeted” he said. “The Houthis have been targeting vessels linked to Israel and ships sailing under the flags of some Western countries. The situation is volatile. It may not worsen but it is likely to stay the way it is as it is linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict...We will ensure that things do not escalate.” Dig Deeper

Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar
Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail, they will approach the court for permission to set up his office in prison so that he can run his government from there. He also asserted that no one can take Kejriwal's place in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail," Mann told PTI videos in an interview when asked about the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP chief by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and how he will run his government if he is remanded in jail custody. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal responsible for Sunita Kejriwal's pain, says BJP. Dig Deeper

Will Nitin Gadkari's sons join politics? Here's what Union minister said. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail’: Bhagwant Mann. Dig Deeper

PM Modi chairs key BJP meeting to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Dig Deeper

Paytm denies reports of 50% layoffs after RBI's action on Payments Bank. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Turkey heads to local elections as Erdogan seeks to avenge defeat. Dig Deeper

Israeli airstrike in northeastern Lebanon wounds 3, local official says. Dig Deeper

Moscow terror attack: 28 bodies found in toilet; Vladimir Putin makes ‘Ukraine window’ claim. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 2: The film has been witnessing growth at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over 3 crore in India within two days. The film, starring Randeep Hooda, released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned 1.05 crore [Hindi: 1.04 crore; Marathi: 1 lakh] on its first day. On day two, it minted 2.25 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned 3.30 crore nett in India. The film is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Despite the good and the bad, what undeniably stands out throughout the film is Randeep Hooda in the titular role, also credited as the director, co-writer, co-producer of the film…” Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Sunrisers Hyderabad nearly stole the victory from Kolkata Knight Riders, riding on a sensational knock from Heinrich Klaasen on late Saturday night at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but 22-year-old Harshit Rana held his nerves under pressure and successfully defended 12 runs in the final over as KKR prevailed in the last-ball thriller. SRH dug out was left devasted at the sight while Gautam Gambhir, who arrived at his old franchise as their new mentor for the IPL 2024 season, was left elated. How often have you seen Gambhir all smiles and in a wild celebration? Given what had unfolded before his eyes, from Klaasen smashing Mitchell Starc all around the ground in a 26-run penultimate over to Rana keeping him silent in the final over, Gambhir let his emotions flow. Dig Deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
