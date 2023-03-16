Home / India News / Morning brief: ISRO plans to launch ‘space tourism’ by 2030, and all the latest news

Morning brief: ISRO plans to launch ‘space tourism’ by 2030, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Isro plans ‘space tourism’ by 2030 at 6 crore per passenger

Come 2030, and Indians who can afford it will be able to don space suits, sit in a module atop a rocket and take a trip to space -- for 6 crore. Read more

Ananya Panday's floral lehenga for Alanna Panday's wedding festivities is every bridesmaid's dream look

After setting the internet on fire with her gorgeous bralette and lehenga skirt set at cousin Alanna Panday's Mehendi ceremony, Ananya Panday served another dreamy look for her fans in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani creation. Read more

People find Gordon Ramsay’s naan-related post hard to digest

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram page is filled with different incredible food-related videos that impress people most of the time. Read more

Nikkhil Advani reveals how Rocket Boys cast was chosen, says 'Jim Sarbh was a given'

Ahead of the premiere of season two of Rocket Boys, showrunner and producer Nikkhil Advani shares that the protagonists, scientists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai will face new challenges and have to deal with newer conflicts within themselves and with each other. Read more

Shoaib Akhtar names Pakistan's replacement as Asia Cup hosts, wants ‘nothing but IND vs PAK finals’ at World Cup 2023

The cricketing ties between India and Pakistan are not in a great state with both the boards colliding over the venue of Asia Cup 2023, which at present is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. Read more

