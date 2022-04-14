Morning brief: Modi to inaugurate Prime Ministers’ museum today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi to inaugurate Prime Ministers’ museum today

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Prime Ministers’ museum on Thursday, unveiling a rich new look into India’s history through the life and work of the country’s premiers, which will be showcased with technologies such as holograms, augmented reality, kinetic sculptures and interactive kiosks and screens. Read more

‘Sensitive’ highway projects near border to be exempt from environment clearance

The Union environment ministry plans to exempt highway projects near the country’s borders that are critical to the country’s defence or are of strategic importance from the requirement of prior environment clearance – a move that environmentalists fear could lead to environmental degradation in ecologically fragile and biodiversity-rich areas. Read more

Watch: Dewald Brevis, 18, hits Rahul Chahar for 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 in an over in MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match

Dewald Brevis showed another glimpse of his capabilities on Wednesday when he smashed Punjab Kings' Rahul Chahar all over the park in Pune. The Mumbai Indians teenager's blistering knock wasn't enough to earn his side their first win of IPL 2022 but was enough to take the cricket fraternity take note. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to dad Amitabh Bachchan praising Dasvi on social media: 'When you have overemotional parents'

Abhishek Bachchan's latest release Dasvi has been earning good reviews and praise from the audience as well, since it released last Friday. The film is about a politician (Abhishek) who goes to jail and decides to finish his Class 10 there. And it's not just the audience who are praising him. Read more

Want strong, luscious hair? Include these food items to your haircare

With the pollution around, dust and age, we often face hair fall and the absence of strong hair. Hair growth, with time diminishes and we are left with non-voluminous hair that we are not satisfied with. People who need to travel every day for work and expose their hair to the dust outside often do not find time to take care of it the way it should be done – from oiling hair to applying shampoo twice a week to moisturising it. Read more