Morning brief: New concerns for Ayodhya as it marks 30 years of Babri demolition, and all the latest news

New concerns shroud Ayodhya as it marks 30 years of Babri Masjid demolition

Thirty years after a demolition shook Ayodhya, and also the rest of the country, the temple town is in the news again for a demolition -- a drive to bring down shops along a crowded road to broaden it, part of Ayodhya’s development. Read more

At UN Security council, 26/11 attack recalled in India message on global terror

At the United Nations Security Council, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack found a mention in India’s message on global terrorism as Iraq’s fight against ISIL was discussed. India last week marked the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, in which over 160 people lost their lives. Read more

Shraddha Walkar murder: DNA analysis of recovered bones to be out this week

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is likely to release the DNA report analysis of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, collected as part of the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case, sometime this week, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. Read more

Watch: Brazil's gesture for Pele eclipses their 4-1 win vs South Korea in World Cup, Neymar joins Ronaldo in elite list

After missing Brazil's crucial Group G matches at the grandest stage, talisman Neymar made an impressive return by inspiring the Selecao to a dominant win over South Korea in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday. Record-time champions Brazil crushed Son Heung-min's South Korea at the Stadium 974 to enter the quarter-final stage of the Qatar World Cup. Read more

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, others glam up for Manish Malhotra's birthday: Pics, videos

Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, hosted a grand birthday bash at his residence in Mumbai. All the biggest names from the industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and a few other celebrities attended the party. Read more

