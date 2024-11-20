Morning brief: Officials push for Anmol Bishnoi’s extradition; Japan delays push India to Europe for bullet train & more

Indian authorities are actively pursuing the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, from the US. Detained in California, Anmol faces multiple charges, including drug smuggling, extortion, and targeted killings, and is linked to pro-Khalistan groups globally. The NIA’s extradition request, sent earlier, highlights his role in coordinating the gang’s finances and logistics from the US. Dig deeper Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu

India is exploring European alternatives for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project amid delays by Japanese suppliers. The ₹1.08 lakh crore project aims to launch in 2026, ahead of Gujarat's 2027 elections. Despite significant infrastructure adhering to Japanese standards, switching to European technology could raise costs by ₹15,000 crore and strain India-Japan ties, as Japan is funding 81% of the project through a concessional loan. Dig deeper

The Latest News

PM Modi, Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden captured in one frame in G20 family photo in Brazil's Rio Dig deeper

BJP's big ‘bitcoin scam’ allegation against MVA on eve of Maharashtra election; Supriya Sule reacts Dig deeper

India News

Row erupts after ‘glitch’ makes Hindi default language on LIC’s site Dig deeper

75-year-old woman raped by worker in Kalaburagi: Cops Dig deeper

Global Matters

Who is Linda McMahon? Donald Trump names WWE co-founder as new education secretary Dig deeper

SpaceX launches world's largest rocket Starship with Donald Trump and Elon Musk watching on; booster misses landing Dig deeper

Sports Going

Hardik Pandya will play under his brother Krunal Pandya’s captaincy for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). This shift sees Hardik, once India’s T20I vice-captain, in a supporting role domestically. Krunal has excelled as Baroda's leader, with the team topping Group A in the Ranji Trophy. He has amassed 367 runs, including a century and three fifties, showcasing consistent form. Speculation about Hardik's Test comeback ended after clarifications on his red-ball practice. Focused on white-ball cricket, Hardik returns to SMAT after 2016, adding firepower to Baroda, aiming to improve on last year’s runner-up finish in the tournament. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Netflix recently announced that Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, will debut as a director with a Bollywood-based series. Bollywood stars, including Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, expressed their excitement on social media. Kangana praised Aryan for taking the "road less travelled" and encouraged more behind-the-camera contributions in Indian cinema. Karan Johar expressed pride, calling the series “incredible.” Suhana Khan shared her enthusiasm, hinting at the series’ drama and action, and said she was proud of her brother. The series will stream on Netflix next year. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the evening.