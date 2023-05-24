Home / India News / Morning brief: PM Modi talks tough on temple vandalism in Australia, and all the latest news

Morning brief: PM Modi talks tough on temple vandalism in Australia, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'PM Albanese assured me...': PM Modi talks tough on vandalism of temples in Australia

Prime minister Narendra Modi - who is on a three-day visit to Australia - on Wednesday red-flagged the issue of attacks on Hindu temples in that country and said his counterpart, Anthony Albanese had promised to take 'strict action' against those responsible. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 23 (AP)(HT_PRINT)

Manoj Bajpayee says the reason why most films don't work is lack of time on the script: 'Pay attention to story'

In his latest film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Manoj Bajpayee plays a lawyer who takes a sensitive legal battle in court to protect the rights of a young woman. Read more

Mouni Roy has her dream debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a plunge-neck princess gown. All pics inside

Actor Mouni Roy debuted on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Mouni, who is in Cannes right now to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival, walked the red carpet last night in a strapless plunge-neck ivory gown. Read more

‘Auction in December’: Dhoni drops big update on retirement talks, calls himself ‘annoying’ after CSK reach IPL final

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best leaders in cricket and he made it more evident after guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Read more

