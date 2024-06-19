Morning brief: PM Modi to inaugurate Nalanda University campus; respite from heatwave from tomorrow, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on June 19 to inaugurate the new Nalanda University campus near the ancient university ruins in Rajgir. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and ambassadors from 17 partner countries will also attend. Modi will visit the ancient Nalanda site, a UN heritage site since 2016, and give a speech. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join him. The new 455-acre campus, operational since 2020, combines traditional and modern architecture and includes a Net Zero area with 100 acres of water bodies. The university offers various academic programmes and scholarships. Dig deeper Nalanda University was established in 2010 through an act of Parliament that implemented decisions made at the second East Asia Summit.(X/Nalanda University)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in many parts of north India for the next 24 hours, but expects relief from June 20 due to an approaching western disturbance. Maximum temperatures have soared to 44-46°C, with the highest recorded at 47.6°C in Prayagraj, East Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is forecasted for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next two days. The Southwest Monsoon is anticipated to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other regions within 3-4 days. Dig deeper

Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner to succeed Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. His first assignment will be a T20I series against Zimbabwe starting July 5, featuring five matches at Harare Sports Club. This comes shortly after the T20 World Cup in the West Indies, and Gambhir is expected to lead a fresh T20I side, likely including top performers from IPL 2024. Key young players such as Riyan Parag and Harshit Rana, along with others currently at the National Cricket Academy, are expected to be included. Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may focus on ODIs and Tests, leaving the T20I format to new players like Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed. Dig deeper

A Bengaluru couple claimed they found a live cobra in their Amazon package after ordering an Xbox controller. They received the parcel directly from the delivery partner and captured the incident on camera. The couple received a full refund but criticized Amazon for the safety breach, citing negligence in transportation and warehousing. A viral video shows the snake inside the package. Despite the refund, the couple expressed dissatisfaction with Amazon's response, which lacked compensation or a formal apology. The snake was safely captured and released. Amazon has not yet commented on the incident. Dig deeper

Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed her relationship with Rahul Mody by posting a selfie with him on Instagram. The couple, who met while working on "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar," have been dating for a while. Shraddha's post featured both wearing white, with her holding Rahul's arm and captioning it, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar.” The couple has been spotted together at various events, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Shraddha will next be seen in "Stree 2," releasing on August 15, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Dig deeper