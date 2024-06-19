Rajya Sabha MP's daughter runs BMW car over man sleeping on Chennai pavement, gets bail

In yet another hit-and-run case, the daughter of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao allegedly ran her luxury BMW car over a man in Chennai on Monday evening. While the man, identified as 21-year-old Surya – a painter – died of his injuries, the woman, Madhuri, was arrested and released on station bail by the Chennai police on Tuesday, media reports claimed. Surya had been married for only eight months. His relatives and neighbours gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, demanding justice. (File)

The incident took place less than a month after a teen driver allegedly rammed his Porsche car into a motorbike, killing two young software professionals, including a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, on May 19. The teen is currently lodged at an observation home in Pune.

News agency PTI, citing the Chennai Police, reported that the speeding BMW car ran over the man sleeping on a pavement, causing his death. The woman and another lady accompanying her fled from the spot immediately after the incident, the police said. The deceased, Surya, was sleeping on a pavement in Besant Nagar on Monday night, and a luxury car with a woman behind the wheel ran over him, killing him, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing Police has registered a case under section 304 A of the IPC (causing death by negligence), a bailable offence, and issued summons to the car owner, PTI reported.

NDTV reported that while Madhuri fled the spot immediately, her friend got out of the car and argued with people who had gathered after the accident. She also left after some time. Some people from the crowd took Surya to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Surya had been married for only eight months. His relatives and neighbours gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, demanding justice. Upon reviewing the CCTV camera footage, the police identified the car as belonging to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group and registered in Puducherry. Madhuri was arrested but was granted bail at the police station, NDTV reported.

India Today reported that a video has emerged which shows Madhuri’s friend arguing with the locals. She was heard telling them that they had called for an ambulance to take Surya to the hospital.

India Today, citing officials at the Chennai Police, reported that the cops tracked down the MP’s daughter and her friend using the number from which they called for the ambulance.

Beeda Masthan Rao, who became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also served as an MLA, is associated with the BMR Group, a prominent name in the seafood industry.

Pune: Man killed as luxury car runs over him after his bike skids

On Tuesday, a 41-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle skidded and he was run over by a luxury car that was coming from behind in Yerawada area of Pune city, police said. The accident occurred on the Golf Course Road around 12.30pm. The deceased, Kedar Chavan, worked as a delivery man with a logistics firm, a senior police official told PTI.

"He was going on his motorcycle when the vehicle suddenly skidded and he was run over by a Mercedes-Benz car which was coming from behind. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment," he said.

The Mercedes car belongs to a doctor, but it was being driven by his driver at the time of the accident, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)