Morning brief: Shiv Sena factions gear up for show of strength on Dussehra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena factions gear up for show of strength on Dussehra

The stage is set for a Sena versus Sena mega show in Mumbai on Wednesday with rival factions headed by Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde holding Dussehra rallies at…read more.

Rainfall activity likely in parts of east and northeast India from today: IMD

Rain spells are expected to start from today in several parts of the country, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on…read more.

On Twitter deal revival, Elon Musk says buyout an accelerant to...| 10 points

Hours after it was revealed that billionaire Elon Musk has proposed to go ahead with his original Twitter buyout offer, in his first public remarks, he said that buying the social…read more.

Siraj, Shami, or Chahar? Rohit Sharma drops big update on Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma-led Team India find themselves in a crisis situation due to the unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer has been dealing with a back injury and has been ruled out…read more.

'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia on Adipurush teaser: 'If the character is from Sri Lanka, they should not look like Mughals'

Actor Dipika Chikhlia has said that the Adipurush teaser shows the antagonist, Raavan, as a Mughal, not a Sri Lankan. Dipika essayed the iconic role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan…read more.

Twitter rolls out Edit button for users in Australia, Canada and New Zealand

Twitter's recently-announced feature, Edit Tweet, is now available in select countries, the social media giant…read more.

Deepika Padukone rules the front row at Louis Vuitton Paris show in unique mini dress and bold glam: See pics, videos

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is the global ambassador of the luxury label Louis Vuitton, flew off to Paris to attend their ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion. On Tuesday…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON