Morning brief: Supreme Court says Bihar can’t be restrained from releasing caste census data, and all the latest news

Can’t restrain Bihar from releasing caste census data: Supreme Court The Supreme Court on Friday observed that it cannot restrain the Bihar government from publishing the cumulative data or findings of the Bihar caste survey unless there is a prima facie case to show violation of any constitutional right or lack of competence on the part of the state…read more. The Supreme Court in New Delhi.

Unacademy row: Internet digs out old video of educator calling tribals ‘stupid’

With edtech platform Unacademy facing backlash for sacking an educator who asked to vote for ‘educated candidates’, social media users have dug out an old video of another educator who called tribals “stupid” during one of his lectures. Sharing a 14-second clip, a social media user said that…read more.

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’ after VP's US trip

China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday as a "stern warning" after voicing anger over a stopover in the United States by the island's vice president, William Lai. Lai, who is the frontrunner in Taiwan's presidential election next year, stopped in New York and returned via…read more.

Sourav Ganguly gives mouth-shutting reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'Kohli should retire from ODIs, T20s post World Cup' theory

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli may not be the best of friends but both have shared the same goal: to take Indian cricket to unprecedented heights. Ganguly did it during his reign as captain from 2000 to 2005, as did Kohli from 2015 to 2021. They may not see eye-to-eye given their history…read more.

Tamannaah Bhatia's brown suit for Aakhri Sach promotions is winning the Internet

Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in ethnic attires, to her formal looks in power suits…read more.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale garners 72 lakh concurrent views, 25 crore votes

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrapped up on Monday with Bollywood star Salman Khan hosting the finale episode that managed to garner a peak concurrent viewership of 72 lakh on the digital platform Jio Cinema. A total of 23 lakh viewers streamed the entire live telecast of the…read more.

