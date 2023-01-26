Morning brief: US reacts to India blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On India blocking BBC documentary on Modi, US says, ‘certainly a point we have…’

Rule 16 of the IT Rules, 2021 allow the government to order social media companies to take down content in several scenarios, including those cited by the government. Read more

‘I wasn't in Ranji team, was preparing for IPL. Chetan sir called and said I’ve been picked for India': Jitesh Sharma

Patience and Jitesh Sharma go hand-in-hand. So do sudden happenings. His cricketing journey for the best part is like a soothing soundtrack but on a few occasions, it can also put high-octane action thrillers to shame. Read more

Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at Emergency party: 'Films like this should definitely work'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan released in theatres on January 25. The craze for the movie is soaring, with the actors' fans from all across the country queuing up to watch the action movie. Read more

BTS' Suga rules front row at Valentino show: ARMY fill Paris bridge to cheer for him, trend 'Min Yoongi the main event'

BTS' rapper and producer Suga glowed as a true fashion icon as he took over the front row at Valentino's Haute-couture show in Paris. BTS' ARMY filled up a bridge (in front of the show venue) in Paris to cheer for Min Yoongi and called him 'the main character'. Read more

5 Exercises To Reduce Butt Fat. Read more

