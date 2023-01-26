Home / India News / Morning brief: US reacts to India blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi, and all the latest news

Morning brief: US reacts to India blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

People watch the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", on a screen installed at the Marine Drive junction under the direction of the district Congress committee, in Kochi on January 24, 2023.(AFP)
People watch the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", on a screen installed at the Marine Drive junction under the direction of the district Congress committee, in Kochi on January 24, 2023.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On India blocking BBC documentary on Modi, US says, ‘certainly a point we have…’

Rule 16 of the IT Rules, 2021 allow the government to order social media companies to take down content in several scenarios, including those cited by the government. Read more

‘I wasn't in Ranji team, was preparing for IPL. Chetan sir called and said I’ve been picked for India': Jitesh Sharma

Patience and Jitesh Sharma go hand-in-hand. So do sudden happenings. His cricketing journey for the best part is like a soothing soundtrack but on a few occasions, it can also put high-octane action thrillers to shame. Read more

Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at Emergency party: 'Films like this should definitely work'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan released in theatres on January 25. The craze for the movie is soaring, with the actors' fans from all across the country queuing up to watch the action movie. Read more

BTS' Suga rules front row at Valentino show: ARMY fill Paris bridge to cheer for him, trend 'Min Yoongi the main event'

BTS' rapper and producer Suga glowed as a true fashion icon as he took over the front row at Valentino's Haute-couture show in Paris. BTS' ARMY filled up a bridge (in front of the show venue) in Paris to cheer for Min Yoongi and called him 'the main character'. Read more

5 Exercises To Reduce Butt Fat. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi bbc
narendra modi bbc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out