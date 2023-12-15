Morning brief: What LS breach accused wrote in diary, CJI seeks report on UP judge's allegation; latest news

A personal diary, purportedly of Lucknow’s Sagar Sharma, has been doing the rounds among journalists. And from the pages, it appears that he started writing it in the year 2015. The family initially insisted their son was not writing any diary but confirmed to HT on a call that he was reading one. However, a family member, who was not willing to be named, conceded: “He started writing it when he passed senior secondary. He wrote such notes again in January 2021, after returning from Bengaluru after a meeting with his friend.” Dig Deeper Sagar Sharma’s person diary which he started writing in 2015.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Thursday sought a status report from the Allahabad high court administration on the status of an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment raised by a woman civil judge in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district against a district judge of the state judiciary and his associates. The development comes on a day when the woman judge’s letter to the CJI went viral on social media. In the two-page letter, the woman judge asked for the CJI’s permission to end her life following the abuse and harassment she had endured in her career during her posting in Barabanki, including unsettling incidents with the district judge there. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM today; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend ceremony. Top points. Dig Deeper

Kerala court acquits man in 5-yr-old’s rape-murder case. Dig Deeper

Parliament security breach: K’taka speaker urges MLAs to issue passes after scrutiny. Dig Deeper

India News

Nijjar killing: What Amit Shah said after Justin Trudeau's fresh statement. Dig Deeper

5 members of family, including 3 children, found dead in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

10-year-old black child sentenced to three months of probation for urinating in public in Mississippi. Dig Deeper

Putin vs Putin: When Russian president contronted ‘AI double’. Watch video. Dig Deeper

Former US Navy pilot Michael Cassidy beheads ‘Satanic’ statue in Iowa Capitol. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

There's a lot on the royal plate of the concluding season of The Crown. The Emmy Award-winning series by Peter Morgan has never packed in this much in a singular instalment before. Season 6 Part 2 had to not only close loops of all the tracks it split open across previous seasons, but also make perhaps the most difficult decision of them all – where to end. The historical fiction show, based on the British royal family's life across decades, is evidently a never-ending saga. The drama unfolds even now, with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch ever, and the Megxit, the relinquishment of royal titles by Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle and their relocation to Los Angeles, California. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Suryakumar Yadav stayed away from the field for a major chunk of the South African innings during the 3rd T20I after twisting his ankle while fielding. The India skipper hurt his ankle in the third over of the Proteas' 202-run chase at the New Wanderers Stadium on Thursday. He got off balance while throwing the ball after stopping a shot from Reeza Hendricks during the third over bowled by pacer Mohammed Siraj. The dynamic batter had to be carried off the field by the Indian support staff and physio. He didn't return to the field. In Surya's absence, his deputy Ravindra Jadeja guided India to an impressive win over the Proteas. Marshalling the Surya-less side in the series decider, Jadeja shared seven wickets with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, whose five-wicket haul made sure South Africa folded for 95 in 13.5 overs. Dig Deeper