Morning briefing: Actor Vijay slams DMK, Governor in 1st rally, Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora in Worli seat; & more

Actor Vijay made a significant political debut at his first rally in Villupuram district on Sunday, eight months after announcing his entry into politics. Held at V Salai in Vikravandi, the event drew lakhs of supporters eager to hear his vision for Tamil Nadu. Vijay introduced his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), outlining its core ideologies of equality, social justice, and secularism. He called for Tamil to be the administrative language in courts and proposed the abolition of the Governor's post. Emphasizing his commitment to secular social justice, Vijay aimed to resonate with the aspirations of the Tamil people. Dig Deeper Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay greets the crowd during his party's first political rally(Lakshmi)

With the Maharashtra Assembly election just days away, Mumbai's Worli constituency is poised for a high-stakes showdown. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will face off against Milind Deora, a Rajya Sabha MP nominated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. This strategic move pits the seasoned Deora against the incumbent MLA and former state minister Thackeray, the son of ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray. The contest is expected to be intense, reflecting the political tensions between the factions in Maharashtra. Both candidates are vying to secure a crucial win in this key constituency, making it a focal point of the election. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Gautam Singhania slams Lamborghini for ‘brand arrogance’ Dig Deeper

Noida woman in BMW steals flower pot kept on road, netizens react Dig Deeper

India News

Controversial ex-IAS Puja Khedkar's father divorced? His poll affidavit reveals Dig Deeper

India, China to complete military disengagement today: Here's what it means Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Trump dances with wife Melania as he wraps up MSG rally, joined by Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and more Dig Deeper

Meet Ashwin Ramaswami, Indian-origin Gen Z Democrat up against Trump ally in Georgia Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

In the '70s and '80s, as Indian cinema expanded, so did actors' paychecks. Amitabh Bachchan, at the height of his fame in the '80s, raised his fees from ₹10 lakh to over ₹50 lakh, making him the highest-paid actor in India. However, his reign ended in the '90s, unexpectedly challenged by Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. In 1992, The Week magazine featured Chiranjeevi with the headline 'Bigger than Bachchan,' a bold claim at the time. The reason? Chiranjeevi shattered the ₹1-crore milestone by charging ₹1.25 crore for his film Aapadbandhavudu, marking a significant shift in the industry's pay landscape. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Hina Khan was a standout guest at Ekta Kapoor's annual Diwali bash in Mumbai last night, dazzling in an embroidered anarkali suit. The star-studded event attracted numerous celebrities, with paparazzi capturing moments from the celebration. Videos shared on social media show Hina arriving with a bright smile, greeting the media, and extending warm Diwali wishes. One heartwarming clip features her sharing a hug with Mukesh Chhabra, highlighting the camaraderie among attendees. Hina's elegant ethnic look and joyful presence added to the festive spirit of the glamorous occasion, showcasing her charm amidst a gathering of stars. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)