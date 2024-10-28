Noida woman in BMW steals flower pot kept on road, netizens react

A woman who owns a luxury car was caught on CCTV footage stealing a flower pot from a residential society in Noida Sector 18, Uttar Pradesh, following which she received immense backlash on social media. A woman in Noida stole a flower pot from a residential society while driving a BMW(Sachin Gupta/X)

The now viral video showed the woman committing the theft around midnight on October 25, after stopping her maroon-coloured BMW on the roadside, Another person was also caught in the video holding the door open for her for a quick exit.

Journalist Sachin Gupta, shared the video on X and wrote, “In Noida, UP, a lady got out of a BMW car at 12 in the night. She picked up a flower pot kept on the roadside and took it away.”

In the video, she is seen casually getting out of her car, picking up the flower pot, loading it into her car and driving away. After the video was shared on social media, it amassed over 18,000 views, with netizens reacting sharply to the scene of an affluent woman commiting the petty crime.

A user wrote, “She can afford the car, not the ‘gamla’… Or class to bhul hi jao, aaj kal kahin nahin milti (Forget class, it is nowhere to be found these days).” Another user commented, “Perfect example of money can’t buy class.”

A third user said, "Ye BMW bhi ese hi Pesa Jod ke Li hogi" (This BMW must have been bought with money stolen like this). Several netizens also used the platform to make light of the situation, with one user sarcastically posting, “Madam is a nature lover, the trees and plants were not being taken care of properly.”

Several users called for legal action against the unidentified woman. However, there are no reports of her arrest or any police action against her.