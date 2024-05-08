 Morning briefing: Another Cong leader questions Poonch attack; Google ex-AI chief praises Microsoft's Nadella, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Morning briefing: Another Cong leader questions Poonch attack; Google ex-AI chief praises Microsoft's Nadella, and more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2024 09:18 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

After ex-Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, another Congress leader, the party's state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, has targeted the ruling BJP over the recent Poonch terror attack, saying that the saffron party can “do anything during elections.” Dig deeper

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (File Photo)
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (File Photo)

Mustafa Suleyman was poached by Microsoft in March. He co-founded Google's DeepMind AI lab and was the chief executive of the startup Inflection AI before starting his new gig at Microsoft which he said has been an “exhilarating journey.” Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

HD Revanna’s bail plea to be heard today. Dig deeper

Noida: Dog attacks, bites teenage girl in housing society lift. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Legal win for Donald Trump as classified documents case delayed, legal experts question judge's ‘bizarre rulings’. Dig deeper

Baltimore tragedy: Explosives will be detonated to free Dali from Francis Scott Key Bridge’s wreckage. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Delhi Capitals managed to survive a thriller against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as opposition captain Sanju Samson single-handedly threatened to wrap up the mighty chase. They eventually managed to script a 20-run win to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2024, while Rajasthan succumbed to a second straight loss. Despite the win in the nail-biter of a contest, Samson's game-changing dismissal under controversial circumstances hogged all the attention. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when she made her appearance at Met Gala 2024 on Monday. However, she wasn't the only Indian actor present at the celebrated global event. Nitanshi Goel, the 17-year-old actor who made her debut recently as Phool in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, also made her Met Gala debut. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

While the internet loved Alia's desi moment at fashion's biggest night, it also brought Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's floral saree looks to the limelight. Katrina Kaif had worn a similar-looking pastel tulle saree for her pre-wedding festivities with Vicky Kaushal in December held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Deepika's sheer tulle saree is the floral appliqué work number she wore for attending an award show in 2017. Both the sarees jogged the internet's memory after Alia Bhatt's appearance on the iconic stars of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On