Morning briefing: Another Cong leader questions Poonch attack; Google ex-AI chief praises Microsoft's Nadella, and more

After ex-Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, another Congress leader, the party's state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, has targeted the ruling BJP over the recent Poonch terror attack, saying that the saffron party can “do anything during elections.” Dig deeper Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (File Photo)

Mustafa Suleyman was poached by Microsoft in March. He co-founded Google's DeepMind AI lab and was the chief executive of the startup Inflection AI before starting his new gig at Microsoft which he said has been an “exhilarating journey.” Dig deeper

Latest News

HD Revanna’s bail plea to be heard today. Dig deeper

Noida: Dog attacks, bites teenage girl in housing society lift. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Legal win for Donald Trump as classified documents case delayed, legal experts question judge's ‘bizarre rulings’. Dig deeper

Baltimore tragedy: Explosives will be detonated to free Dali from Francis Scott Key Bridge’s wreckage. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Delhi Capitals managed to survive a thriller against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as opposition captain Sanju Samson single-handedly threatened to wrap up the mighty chase. They eventually managed to script a 20-run win to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2024, while Rajasthan succumbed to a second straight loss. Despite the win in the nail-biter of a contest, Samson's game-changing dismissal under controversial circumstances hogged all the attention. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when she made her appearance at Met Gala 2024 on Monday. However, she wasn't the only Indian actor present at the celebrated global event. Nitanshi Goel, the 17-year-old actor who made her debut recently as Phool in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, also made her Met Gala debut. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

While the internet loved Alia's desi moment at fashion's biggest night, it also brought Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's floral saree looks to the limelight. Katrina Kaif had worn a similar-looking pastel tulle saree for her pre-wedding festivities with Vicky Kaushal in December held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Deepika's sheer tulle saree is the floral appliqué work number she wore for attending an award show in 2017. Both the sarees jogged the internet's memory after Alia Bhatt's appearance on the iconic stars of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)