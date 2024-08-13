Morning briefing: Assam CM questions university's 'Mecca'-like gate; Trump shares plan to shutdown education dept, more

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued his tirade against the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), saying the architecture of the building resembles 'Mecca', one of the holiest sites in Islam. Days after accusing the university of waging what he called the "flood jihad", Sarma said the institution was destroying education and the domed gate was a sign of 'jihad'. Earlier this month, Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed the construction work at the university for the flash floods in Guwahati. He said the university, situated in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, indulged in deforestation and cutting of hills, leading to the flash floods. Dig deeper Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI file photo)

The Harris campaign swiftly responded to former President Donald Trump’s remarks about shutting down the Education Department in United States, amplifying the clip across social media. This move aligns with the campaign’s broader strategy to connect Trump’s proposal to the conservative policy agenda outlined in Project 2025. During his appearance, Trump discussed his plan to dismantle the Education Department, a proposal that has garnered significant support from the evangelical Christian right. However, Trump also admitted potential drawbacks to his plan, stating, “If you moved education back to the 50 [states], you’ll have some that won’t do well. But they’ll actually be forced to do better, because it’ll be a pretty bad situation.” Dig deeper

Amitabh Bachchan had bid an emotional farewell to popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. However, thanks to popular demand, the megastar returns to host KBC. The 16th season premiered on Monday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. As Amitabh raced to the KBC set as is the ritual at the start of the episode, the studio crowd couldn't help but give a thunderous applause to the legendary actor-host. Amitabh then took his seat and commenced his welcome address in Hindi, looking into the camera. Dig deeper

Kriti Sanon is absolutely killing it right now. The diva is in her full-on glam era, showing off her incredible fashion sense with one jaw-dropping look after another. She's a total fashion queen who can nail any outfit with perfection. Just a few days ago, she had everyone swooning over her chic vacation vibes, and now she's here to show us how to ace androgynous dressing like a boss. From a sharp shirt to a sleek pantsuit, Kriti has been serving up some seriously stylish looks, proving she's the fashion icon we all need. Dig deeeper

A video of Manu Bhaker's, Sumedha Bhaker, meeting Neeraj Chopra sent the internet into a frenzy, as people joked that she was talking to the javelin star to see if he was a suitable match for her daughter. Following the viral memes and posts, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, has opened up, sharing that she is “still too young” and they are “not thinking of her marriage.” Manu Bhaker’s father is not the only one who addressed this viral speculation. Neeraj Chopra’s uncle also opened up about the situation. Dig deeper

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat left the Paris Olympic Games village on Monday following the end of the closing ceremony for the 33rd edition of the Summer Games. The wrestler is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce the much-awaited verdict on her plea for a joint silver medal after her disqualification at the Paris Olympics. Exactly a week back, Vinesh took the wrestling world by storm when she beat then-defending champion and world no. 1 Yui Susaki in her Paris Olympics opener en route to becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to make an Olympics final. However, she was debarred from the women's 50kg freestyle gold-medal bout on the following morning after she was found being overweight by 100 grams during the customary weigh-in. Dig deeper

