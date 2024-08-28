Morning briefing: Case against X user for posing as CJI; MEA engages foreign social media influencers, and more

Supreme Court of India filed a cyber crime complaint with the Delhi Police against a social media handle that impersonated the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and sought money for a cab fare. The complaint was filed after CJI Chandrachud took note of the screenshot of a message that went viral on social media on Sunday. Following this, the Supreme Court's security department took note of CJI's complaint and registered a first information report with the cyber crime department. Dig Deeper Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud speaks during 78th Independence Day celebration at Supreme Court of India premises, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)

After engaging with journalists from across the world over the decades, the external affairs ministry recently switched gears and began reaching out to social media influencers who can get the India story to a younger generation more attuned to getting updates from reels and short videos. The ministry made a start by bringing in a group of 19 influencers and social media content creators from Nepal and Sri Lanka at the end of April, and the second group of about 15 influencers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is visiting the country this week. Dig Deeper

The brickbats continue to come for Pakistan after their stunning 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi. Pakistan's team management was criticised for fielding four pacers and no spinners on a dry pitch. Former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has now said that even the fast bowlers didn't seem to be able to bowl at a good pace for long periods. Latif took examples of fast bowlers from other countries like Jofra Archer of England and Jasprit Bumrah who had to endure long periods on the sidelines due to injuries and still did not lose their pace. Dig Deeper

Actor Swara Bhasker has penned a long note after reading the Hema Committee report. The report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Swara has called the findings 'heartbreaking because it is familiar'. In her note, she added that showbiz has always been a "male-centric industry, a patriarchal power set-up". The actor also questioned if "other language industries in India even talking about such things" Dig Deeper

A video from the Ambani family's Janmashtami celebrations made it to social media. It shows Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and the Ambani family's ‘badi bahu’ Shloka Mehta dancing to the song Woh Kisna Hai. The trio chose ethnic ensembles for the celebrations. Read on to find out what they wore. Dig Deeper

Marathi filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi had a shocking experience, and the CCTV inside her house captured the unimaginable scene. It shows a thief entering the Mumbai filmmaker's 6th-floor apartment through an open window. Thankfully, he was chased away after the family’s pet raised an alarm about the intruder's presence. Dig Deeper

