Morning briefing: Congress to release poll manifesto today, Jaishankar on ‘fairness’ in India's elections; and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
The Congress will release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 5, with its focus on the ‘Paanch Nyay or ’five pillars of justice'. Top leaders of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will reportedly release the manifesto. Dig deeper
There “should not be any worry” about the “fairness” of elections in India as people here will ensure that the polls are “free and fair,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Jaishankar's comment came in response to a query regarding a statement made last week by Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Antonio Guterres, the United Nations' Secretary-General. Dig deeper
India News
BJP manifesto expected to be focussed on women, youth, farmers, poor. Dig deeper
Mann allowed to meet Kejriwal as normal visitor in ‘mulakat jangla’. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Baltimore tragedy: US Army Corps of Engineers targets opening Fort McHenry Channel by the end of May. Dig deeper
Meghan Markle may never return to UK with Harry due to ‘safety fears' & ‘Kate'. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
Punjab Kings registered a memorable win over the Gujarat Titans in a dramatic finish at the 2024 Indian Premier League on Thursday, thanks largely to the heroics of their uncapped Indian player, Shashank Singh. Chasing a challenging 200-run score in Ahmedabad, Shashank put out a sensational performance with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 61 off just 29 deliveries to secure a much-needed win for the Kings. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
It has been four months since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal hit screens and the film is still a topic of conversation. Talking to Neha Dhupia on the No Filter Neha vodcast, she defended criticism against the film. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
As the fashion sector grapples with the environmental repercussions of fast fashion, both consumers and designers are directing their focus toward sustainable alternatives. One such innovative and eco-conscious method gaining traction is upcycling. This approach is increasingly embraced within the fashion industry, especially by emerging designers seeking more sustainable practices. Dig deeper
Trending News
A video of nurses protecting newborn babies during the earthquake jolted Taiwan is going viral on social media. The clip captures the medical professionals rushing to stop the cribs from rolling away during the country's 7.4 magnitude earthquake. Dig deeper
(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)
