Morning briefing: Day 2 discussion on women's bill; Congress MP's doubt on new Constitution copies; all the latest news

The new Parliament session commenced with both Houses convening, sparking a heated exchange between government and opposition members regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the Women's Reservation Bill. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha, proposing a significant provision of reserving one-third (33%) of seats for women representatives in the lower House of Parliament and state assemblies. This reservation will be enforced for 15 years initially, commencing with the Act's enactment, with the possibility of extension by Parliament in the future. The debate over this bill has taken center stage in the current parliamentary session. Dig deeper Lok Sabha proceeding during a special session of the Parliament(PTI)

More on Parliament session:

'It's ours, apna hai', Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised concerns on Wednesday, alleging that the new copies of the Constitution provided to MPs did not include the words 'socialist, secular' in its preamble. He pointed out that these words were added through an amendment in 1976, and their absence in the provided copies raised suspicions of foul play. Chowdhury suggested that this omission was done cleverly and expressed concern over the matter, though he did not have the opportunity to address it formally in Parliament. The issue has generated questions about the intentions behind the omission of these crucial words from the Constitution. Dig deeper

More on Opposition: '

Congress flags unemployment and poverty as lingering challenges

Kharge's ‘patriot’ reply as Goyal objects to ‘G2’ jibe: 'Mar gaye hamare log…'

Latest News

Javed Miandad has a unique message for Babar Azam's Pakistan team, warning them of encountering hostility in "Indian conditions."

A British Sikh MP expresses concern over reports related to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge.

India News

India NewsCongress leader KC Venugopal has responded to Smriti Irani's criticism of the Gandhis regarding the women's quota bill, accusing them of "doing duty to appease her master." Dig deeper

A Lashkar-e-Taiba commander has been killed, and a seven-day-long security operation in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, has concluded. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Japan's Prime Minister expresses a desire to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un "face to face" during his speech at the United Nations. Dig deeper

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance supports a Canadian investigation into the Nijjar killing, but what is this alliance? Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to return to ODI cricket after a 20-month hiatus when India faces Australia in a three-match ODI series. Ashwin's last ODI appearance was in January 2022 during the South Africa tour, marking his first ODI matches in six years. However, he was out of contention for the World Cup until Axar Patel's injury during an Asia Cup game created an opportunity for a spin-bowling all-rounder. To prepare for his ODI return and potentially secure a spot in the World Cup squad, Ashwin featured in a domestic game in Tamil Nadu. His performance in this preparatory match is yet to be reported. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Bollywood film "Jawan," directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has achieved a remarkable milestone at the domestic box office. After 13 days of its release in India, the film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark for all languages. On Tuesday, the film is estimated to have collected ₹14 crore, bringing its total earnings to ₹507.88 crore. "Jawan" had a strong opening on September 7, Janmashtami, earning ₹75 crore on its first day and reaching ₹80 crore on Sunday, its highest single-day collection. It earned ₹389 crore in its first week, surpassing ₹500 crore before its second week concluded. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON