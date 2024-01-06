Morning briefing: EC's reply after Cong concern on EVMs; revelations about Jeffrey Epstein list; and all the latest news

The Election Commission (EC) assured Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that the current Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) comply with the legal framework and jurisprudence established over 40 years. Responding to concerns raised by the 28-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, the EC highlighted the dismissal of petitions against EVMs by the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court, with costs imposed on petitioners for filing frivolous applications. The EC's letter clarified that anything beyond the existing legal framework is beyond its singular domain. The INDIA bloc proposed allowing voters to verify VVPAT slips directly and urged 100% counting of VVPAT slips. Dig Deeper Polling officials collect EVMs and other polling materials. (PTI/File)

The Jeffrey Epstein case unveils further disturbing details as new documents linked to his private island, dubbed 'Paedo Island,' are unsealed. The files suggest Epstein paid $200 for each young woman brought to him as part of an exploitation scheme, with high school kids among the victims. Unconfirmed identities and detailed allegations of these victims emerge. The release reveals that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is mentioned in connection to Epstein by victim Virginia Giuffre. A former Epstein employee, Juan Alessi, discloses encounters with ex-Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. The documents also detail Epstein's close associates in managing his sex trafficking enterprise. Dig Deeper

ED arrests former Bongaon municipality chairman Shankar Adhya in Bengal ration case. Dig Deeper

Dense fog, cold wave grip Delhi-NCR; north India sees mercury plunge. Dig Deeper

Divya Pahuja's murder: Body was still in Gurugram hotel when police first visited. What happened next? Dig Deeper

Meet the lawyer who bought don Dawood Ibrahim's properties in auction. Dig Deeper

CM Mohan Yadav exacting revenge on Shivraj Chouhan: Congress's Jitu Patwari. Dig Deeper

Seat talks to start on Sunday with AAP and JD(U): Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Dig Deeper

Bangladesh passenger train ‘set on fire’ days before general election; 4 dead. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump's Colorado ballot ban: US top court agrees to review case on February 8. Dig Deeper

Who is Houthi's target? Top official says, ‘any country involved with…'. Dig Deeper

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup, placing India in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's potential return to T20 format, discussions arise about their role and captaincy in the World Cup. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar emphasized the duo's brilliance in batting and fielding, suggesting they remain valuable assets to any captain. India's T20 squad for the World Cup is under scrutiny, with performances in the 2024 Indian Premier League expected to influence player selection. The T20 World Cup is scheduled for June. Dig Deeper

Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan returned to Mumbai from their recent vacation, captured by paparazzi at the airport. In a video, the couple walked hand in hand, sharing smiles and a brief conversation. Arbaaz thanked the paparazzi upon reaching their car. Arbaaz sported a white T-shirt, blue denims, and sneakers, while Sshura wore a black ensemble with a peach blazer. Sshura previously posted a video on Instagram where Arbaaz, carrying a guitar, gave her a flying kiss. The couple recently tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony attended by family and friends, including Salman Khan. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. Dig Deeper

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor made their appearance on Koffee With Karan season eight, where Khushi debuted on the talk show. Dressed in a yellow mini-length ensemble from Zimmermann's Resort 2024 Collection, named Matchmaker Rose Mini Dress, priced at ₹1,45,585 (USD 1,750), Khushi's outfit garnered attention. The linen dress featured handmade applique roses, a strapless plunging neckline, and an asymmetric hem. She accessorized with yellow stilettos and minimal jewellery, showcasing her long legs. The sisters discussed various topics, including their acting careers, family, and late mother Sridevi. Khushi's stylist, Tanya Ghavri, shared the details on Instagram. Dig Deeper

