Morning briefing: Ethics panel report on TMC MP to be tabled today; Oppn barbs at BJP over Nawab Malik, all latest news

A report of the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee, which recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a 'cash-for-query' case is listed for tabling in the lower house of Parliament during the ongoing winter session on Friday. The committee report was earlier listed in the agenda of the Lok Sabha for December 4 but was not tabled. The revised list of business for Friday issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat has listed the ethics committee report as agenda item number 7. Dig deeper Mahua Moitra(HT_PRINT)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Thursday took a dig at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who wrote a letter to his fellow colleague Ajit Pawar opposing Nawab Malik's induction into the ruling alliance in the state, saying that the letter was an attempt to provide an 'explanation' to the people of Maharashtra. Patil sarcastically took a jibe at Fadnavis saying that it seems that one deputy CM does not have a phone number of the other as such issues have to be discussed in private. Dig deeper

Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall Dig deeper

AQI slips to ‘very poor’ category as cold conditions intensify in Delhi Dig deeper

Months later, Bidhuri apologises for remarks against Danish Ali Dig deeper

Ram Lalla idol for Ayodhya temple likely to be finalised this month Dig deeper

Joe Biden emphasises 'critical need to protect civilians' on call with Israel's Netanyahu Dig deeper

UK minister Cameron urges US Congress to approve Ukraine aid Dig deeper

There was a two-way battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals for Rilee Rossouw in last year's IPL auction. It was the Capitals who prevailed. They managed to rope in the attacking South African batter for ₹4.60 crore, more than double his base price of ₹2 crore. Rossouw's return to IPL after eight years, however, was not as impactful as he or even DC would have imagined. 209 runs in 9 outings at a strike rate of 148 was not bad but it wasn't enough to make DC win regularly. Dig deeper

Kadak Singh isn’t the story of a strict father who is harsh on his children and in turn, gets this name from them. Neither it is the story of a moralistic officer who is declared corrupt and is now trying to clear his name. It’s a human story and a thriller of how people in power use you for their vested interests and if need be, fabricate stories to frame you, trap you or even push you to take your life. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (who has earlier helmed Pink and Lost, besides Bengali films), Kadak Singh is real, relatable and doesn’t make you feel you’re transported to a fictional world where characters seem made up just to prove a point. Dig deeper

