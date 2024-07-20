Morning briefing: Ex-Pak armymen likely behind Jammu attacks; IMD's red alert for Maharashtra, Gujarat, and more

Recent terrorist attacks in the region suggest involvement of highly trained individuals, possibly retired Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) soldiers or well-trained terrorists, according to intelligence officials. This is indicated by the use of M-4 carbines and Chinese steel core bullets, first observed in an April 2023 ambush in Poonch. The tactics employed in Jammu further imply these are not ordinary militants. Former DGP Dr. SP Vaid highlighted the serious threat posed by these groups, possibly guided by Pakistan Army regulars. Increased terror activities in Jammu's Rajouri-Poonch sector have prompted the army to bolster troop presence and recalibrate counter-terror operations. Dig Deeper The tactics employed in Jammu further imply that the attackers are not ordinary militants. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Intense rainfall is expected in Gujarat and southern India until Sunday due to a depression moving from the Bay of Bengal towards Odisha. This system is anticipated to cross the Odisha coast near Puri and then weaken. An orange alert covers Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kutch, and Saurashtra. Predicted rainfall is 115-120 mm in these areas within 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh have already experienced heavy rain, causing flooding and school closures. Light rain is expected in Delhi over the weekend. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

The BCCI has appointed Suryakumar Yadav as captain for India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, choosing him over Hardik Pandya, despite the latter being part of the squad. While there’s no confirmation of Suryakumar being the permanent T20I captain, his selection indicates he is seen as Rohit Sharma’s successor. Fans had mixed reactions, with some believing Pandya deserved the role. Suryakumar expressed gratitude for the support in his first statement as captain. Shubman Gill, who led India to a series win against Zimbabwe, was named vice-captain. Pandya's absence is due to injury concerns, having led the T20I team for much of 2023. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Anand Tiwari-directed film "Bad Newz" had a decent opening in Indian theatres, earning nearly ₹9 crore on its first day. Co-produced by Anand Tiwari, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film amassed approximately ₹8.50 crore nett in India on Friday, with a 22.83% Hindi occupancy. "Bad Newz," a comedic twist on rom-com tropes, delves into heteropaternal superfecundation. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia, it features cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. The film, following the 2019 hit "Good Newwz," received mixed reviews but was praised for its meta jokes. Katrina Kaif praised the film on Instagram. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Manish Malhotra unveiled a new look of Nita Ambani for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities on Instagram. Nita wore a regal charbazar saree paired with a purple blouse from Malhotra's Banarasi collection. The radiant pink saree, created with artisans from Swadesh Online, showcases Banarasi weaving, vibrant Meena work, and Rangkaat techniques, celebrating India's rich textile heritage. The saree features charbagh motifs, symmetrical garden embroidery, and real zari work. Nita paired it with a gold brocade Banarasi silk dupatta. The purple blouse, adorned with real gold varak work by Pichwai artist Shehzad Ali Sherani, has half-length sleeves and a round neckline. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.